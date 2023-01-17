GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) Given New $66.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXOGet Rating) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $66.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $55.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on GXO Logistics from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on GXO Logistics from $70.00 to $58.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on GXO Logistics in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They set a neutral rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on GXO Logistics from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $63.50.

Shares of GXO Logistics stock opened at $53.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.09, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.61. GXO Logistics has a 52 week low of $32.10 and a 52 week high of $91.89.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXOGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. GXO Logistics had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 12.90%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that GXO Logistics will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

In other GXO Logistics news, CEO Malcolm Wilson acquired 4,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $43.97 per share, with a total value of $183,530.78. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,001,030.73. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in GXO Logistics by 337.7% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in GXO Logistics in the third quarter valued at $30,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 93.6% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 88.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.47% of the company’s stock.

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, and other supply chain services, as well as reverse logistics or returns management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated in approximately 906 facilities.

