Guild of Guardians (GOG) Trading 9.6% Higher This Week

Guild of Guardians (GOG) traded down 4.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 16th. One Guild of Guardians token can now be bought for $0.0685 or 0.00000325 BTC on major exchanges. Guild of Guardians has a total market capitalization of $19.86 million and $356,839.65 worth of Guild of Guardians was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Guild of Guardians has traded up 9.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Guild of Guardians

Guild of Guardians was first traded on May 26th, 2021. Guild of Guardians’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 290,000,000 tokens. Guild of Guardians’ official Twitter account is @guildofguardian and its Facebook page is accessible here. Guild of Guardians’ official message board is guildofguardians.medium.com. The official website for Guild of Guardians is www.guildofguardians.com.

Guild of Guardians Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Guild of Guardians is a mobile RPG where players can turn their gaming passion into assets. It will be a multiplayer, fantasy, action RPG where players build their dream team of ‘Guardians’ and compete in a guild to earn epic, tradeable rewards.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Guild of Guardians directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Guild of Guardians should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Guild of Guardians using one of the exchanges listed above.

