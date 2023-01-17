Grupo Simec (NYSE:SIM) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Grupo Simec (NYSE:SIM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Saturday morning.

Grupo Simec Stock Performance

Shares of SIM stock opened at $32.70 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.92 and its 200 day moving average is $30.27. Grupo Simec has a 52-week low of $23.82 and a 52-week high of $36.96. The company has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 0.38.

Grupo Simec (NYSE:SIM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $664.10 million for the quarter. Grupo Simec had a return on equity of 21.86% and a net margin of 17.56%.

About Grupo Simec

Grupo Simec, SAB. de C.V. manufactures, processes, and distributes special bar quality (SBQ) steel and steel alloys products in Mexico, the United States, Brazil, Canada, Latin America, and internationally. The company produces I-beams, channels, structural and commercial angles, hot rolled bars, flat bars, rebars, cold finished bars, electro-welded wire mesh and mesh panels, and wire rods, as well as semi-finished tube rounds and other semi-finished trade products.

