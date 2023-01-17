Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 9,026 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 83% from the previous session’s volume of 52,755 shares.The stock last traded at $173.75 and had previously closed at $172.40.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on PAC. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Grupo Santander cut Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $136.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.75.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Stock Up 1.0 %

The company has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.54, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $158.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Increases Dividend

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico ( NYSE:PAC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $333.81 million during the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico had a net margin of 37.29% and a return on equity of 47.69%. Equities research analysts forecast that Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 7.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $3.3121 per share. This is a boost from Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico’s previous semi-annual dividend of $3.15. This represents a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.18%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 723 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,883 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,733 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 152.8% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. 12.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, manages, operates, and develops airports primarily in Mexico's Pacific region. It operates 12 airports in Guadalajara, Puerto Vallarta, Tijuana, San JosÃ del Cabo, Guanajuato (BajÃo), Hermosillo, Mexicali, Los Mochis, La Paz, Manzanillo, Morelia, and Aguascalientes.

