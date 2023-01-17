Grove (GVR) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $2.28 Million

Grove (GVR) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 16th. During the last week, Grove has traded 34.6% higher against the US dollar. One Grove token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Grove has a total market cap of $2.28 million and approximately $1,416.97 worth of Grove was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Grove

Grove’s launch date was March 1st, 2022. Grove’s total supply is 4,205,378,717,238,560 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,583,543,682,285,624 tokens. Grove’s official Twitter account is @grovetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. Grove’s official website is www.grovetoken.com. The Reddit community for Grove is https://reddit.com/r/grovetokenofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Grove

According to CryptoCompare, “Grove combines a Dubai-based investment company with Cryptocurrency. Grove is a Green investment company investing in renewable energy, solar, and hydroponic farming Industries. Grove will contribute 3 per cent of all transactions towards token optimization and marketing, with a portion of this invested into charitable donations that support environmental initiatives.”

