Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.40.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Grocery Outlet to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $51.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.

Grocery Outlet Price Performance

GO stock opened at $29.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.89 and a 200-day moving average of $35.51. Grocery Outlet has a 12-month low of $23.69 and a 12-month high of $46.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.07, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of -0.06.

Insider Activity at Grocery Outlet

Grocery Outlet ( NASDAQ:GO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.03). Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 1.63% and a return on equity of 7.83%. The company had revenue of $918.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $880.51 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Grocery Outlet will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Grocery Outlet news, CFO Charles Bracher sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.29, for a total value of $220,562.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 77,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,725,587.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Grocery Outlet news, CFO Charles Bracher sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.29, for a total value of $220,562.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 77,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,725,587.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.69, for a total transaction of $63,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,248,586. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,473 shares of company stock worth $1,618,212. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GO. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 58.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in Grocery Outlet during the second quarter valued at about $58,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Grocery Outlet during the second quarter valued at about $74,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet in the first quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet in the second quarter worth about $129,000. Institutional investors own 97.42% of the company’s stock.

About Grocery Outlet

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

Featured Articles

