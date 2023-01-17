Greenspring Advisors LLC Trims Position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS)

Greenspring Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Get Rating) by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,732 shares during the period. Greenspring Advisors LLC’s holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF were worth $973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 2,437.3% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000. Commerce Bank acquired a new position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at about $208,000. Brio Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $226,000.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA AVUS traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $71.16. 300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 237,078. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $61.78 and a 1-year high of $79.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.58.

