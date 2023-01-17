Greenspring Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Greenspring Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,215 shares during the quarter. Alerian MLP ETF accounts for 0.6% of Greenspring Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Greenspring Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $1,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMLP. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 52,243 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,799,000 after buying an additional 10,198 shares during the period. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 175.0% in the 2nd quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 550,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,948,000 after acquiring an additional 350,000 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $594,000. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $1,611,000.

Get Alerian MLP ETF alerts:

Alerian MLP ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of AMLP traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $40.07. The company had a trading volume of 28,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,665,567. Alerian MLP ETF has a one year low of $32.25 and a one year high of $42.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.70.

About Alerian MLP ETF

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMLP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alerian MLP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerian MLP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.