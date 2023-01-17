Greenspring Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Greenspring Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,376 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,513 shares during the period. Greenspring Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $690,043,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2,169.5% during the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 4,514,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,764,000 after acquiring an additional 4,315,670 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 776.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,442,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,020,000 after acquiring an additional 3,049,952 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2,056.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,049,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,213,000 after acquiring an additional 2,908,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 49.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,647,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,962,000 after acquiring an additional 2,862,384 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

SHY traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $81.71. 40,486 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,513,367. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $80.56 and a twelve month high of $85.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $81.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.71.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.181 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. This is an increase from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%.

