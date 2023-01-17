Grafenia (LON:GRA) Shares Up 2.2%

Grafenia Plc (LON:GRA – Get Rating) shares shot up 2.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 6 ($0.07) and last traded at GBX 5.88 ($0.07). 156 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 42,210 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.75 ($0.07).

Grafenia Trading Up 2.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £6.73 million and a P/E ratio of -4.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 460.85, a quick ratio of 4.98 and a current ratio of 5.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 5.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 5.56.

Grafenia Company Profile

Grafenia Plc, together with its subsidiaries, licenses brands, software, and technology in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Europe, and internationally. Its brands and solutions include Brambl, a web design tool; BrandDemand, which provides online print management services; Flyerzone, an online only service targeting SOHO clients; Marqetspace, an online service that serves trade buyers of printing services; Nettl, which helps local businesses with their next website or web shop; printing.com; Software Circle; w3p, a software as a service (SaaS) solution for designers and printers; w3shop, a SaaS cloud-based platform; and Worksthing offers planning, production, surveys, scheduling, installation, invoicing, and payment system.

