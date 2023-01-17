Goodwin (LON:GDWN) Sets New 52-Week High at $3,950.00

Goodwin PLC (LON:GDWN – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 3,950 ($48.20) and last traded at GBX 3,980 ($48.57), with a volume of 2519 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,770 ($46.00).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Goodwin in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th.

Get Goodwin alerts:

Goodwin Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 3,308.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,965.61. The company has a market capitalization of £306.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,230.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.03.

Goodwin Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be issued a GBX 53.90 ($0.66) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.93%. Goodwin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.89%.

In related news, insider Matthew Stanley Goodwin acquired 2,953 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,220 ($39.29) per share, for a total transaction of £95,086.60 ($116,030.02).

About Goodwin

(Get Rating)

Goodwin PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and refractory engineering solutions primarily in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, the Pacific Basin, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells dual plate check, axial nozzle check, and axial piston control and isolation valves for large construction projects, including the construction of naval vessels, nuclear waste treatment, nuclear power generation, liquefied natural gas, gas, oil, petrochemical, mining, and water markets; submersible slurry pumps; and radar surveillance systems for defense contractors, civil aviation authorities, and border security agencies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Goodwin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodwin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.