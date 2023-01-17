Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Gogo from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.

Get Gogo alerts:

Gogo Stock Performance

NASDAQ GOGO opened at $16.15 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.89. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 1.25. Gogo has a fifty-two week low of $11.57 and a fifty-two week high of $23.69.

Institutional Trading of Gogo

Gogo ( NASDAQ:GOGO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $105.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.89 million. Gogo had a net margin of 72.93% and a negative return on equity of 39.26%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Gogo will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Gogo by 76.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,069 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Gogo by 233.5% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,868 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 2,008 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Gogo by 41.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,178 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Gogo by 41.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,033 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Gogo by 55.1% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,966 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 2,120 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.41% of the company’s stock.

About Gogo

(Get Rating)

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides broadband connectivity services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA) segments. The company design, build and operate air-to-ground networks, engineer and maintain in-flight systems of proprietary hardware and software, and deliver customizable connectivity and wireless entertainment services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gogo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gogo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.