Global X Social Media ETF (NASDAQ:SOCL) Shares Sold by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Global X Social Media ETF (NASDAQ:SOCL – Get Rating) by 57.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 565,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 750,000 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. owned approximately 13.61% of Global X Social Media ETF worth $15,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Global X Social Media ETF in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in Global X Social Media ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $224,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Global X Social Media ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $233,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Social Media ETF by 66.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 8,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 3,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Social Media ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 10,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the last quarter.

Global X Social Media ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of Global X Social Media ETF stock opened at $35.10 on Tuesday. Global X Social Media ETF has a 52-week low of $24.32 and a 52-week high of $52.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.66.

