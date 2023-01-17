Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA) Holdings Raised by Greenspring Advisors LLC

Greenspring Advisors LLC raised its stake in Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 123,881 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,730 shares during the period. Global X MLP ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Greenspring Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Greenspring Advisors LLC owned 0.39% of Global X MLP ETF worth $4,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FFT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 55.2% during the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 15.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 6.9% during the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 5,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period.

Get Global X MLP ETF alerts:

Global X MLP ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Global X MLP ETF stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $42.98. The company had a trading volume of 1,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,389. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.87 and its 200-day moving average is $41.24. Global X MLP ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.80 and a fifty-two week high of $44.22.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLPA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X MLP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X MLP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.