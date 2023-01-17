Global X FinTech ETF (NASDAQ:FINX) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Global X FinTech ETF (NASDAQ:FINX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,130,000 shares, a growth of 357.3% from the December 15th total of 247,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 208,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.4 days.
Global X FinTech ETF Stock Up 0.8 %
Shares of FINX stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.23. 1,801 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 155,300. Global X FinTech ETF has a twelve month low of $18.35 and a twelve month high of $35.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.70.
Global X FinTech ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.001 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X FinTech ETF
