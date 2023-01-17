Global X FinTech ETF (NASDAQ:FINX) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Global X FinTech ETF (NASDAQ:FINX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,130,000 shares, a growth of 357.3% from the December 15th total of 247,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 208,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.4 days.

Global X FinTech ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of FINX stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.23. 1,801 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 155,300. Global X FinTech ETF has a twelve month low of $18.35 and a twelve month high of $35.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.70.

Get Global X FinTech ETF alerts:

Global X FinTech ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.001 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X FinTech ETF

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. TPB Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Global X FinTech ETF by 497.6% in the 3rd quarter. TPB Wealth Advisors now owns 828,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,106,000 after acquiring an additional 689,727 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Global X FinTech ETF by 95.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 806,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,834,000 after buying an additional 394,081 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X FinTech ETF by 173.5% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 568,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,521,000 after buying an additional 360,380 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP grew its holdings in shares of Global X FinTech ETF by 38.7% during the third quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 1,248,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,554,000 after buying an additional 348,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X FinTech ETF by 246.6% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 369,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,503,000 after buying an additional 263,254 shares in the last quarter.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Global X FinTech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X FinTech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.