Global X Education ETF (NASDAQ:EDUT) Short Interest Down 75.0% in December

Global X Education ETF (NASDAQ:EDUT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 75.0% from the December 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of NASDAQ:EDUT traded up $0.51 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 833. Global X Education ETF has a 12 month low of $17.40 and a 12 month high of $25.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.55.
The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $0.246 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This is an increase from Global X Education ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.06.
