Global X Education ETF (NASDAQ:EDUT) Short Interest Down 75.0% in December

Global X Education ETF (NASDAQ:EDUT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 75.0% from the December 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Global X Education ETF Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EDUT traded up $0.51 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 833. Global X Education ETF has a 12 month low of $17.40 and a 12 month high of $25.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.55.

Global X Education ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $0.246 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This is an increase from Global X Education ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.06.

Institutional Trading of Global X Education ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Global X Education ETF stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Global X Education ETF ( NASDAQ:EDUT Get Rating ) by 67.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,407 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,836 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 7.28% of Global X Education ETF worth $361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

