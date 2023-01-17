Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) Trading 4.8% Higher

Shares of Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Rating) traded up 4.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $25.50 and last traded at $25.48. 9,985 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 810,347 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.31.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Global-e Online from $33.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Global-e Online from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Global-e Online from $48.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Global-e Online from $42.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Global-e Online from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Global-e Online currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.67.
Global-e Online Trading Up 3.7 %
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.28.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global-e Online
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Global-e Online by 176.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Global-e Online by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 2,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its position in shares of Global-e Online by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Global-e Online in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Tortoise Index Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Global-e Online by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 3,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. 61.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Global-e Online Company Profile
Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Global-e Online (GLBE)
- Is Dividend King PPG Industries A Buy Before Earnings?
- Shocking New Documentary Exposes The Two Men Destroying America
- 3 Dividend Stocks For Passive Income
- UnitedHealth Group Stock: Is This The Bottom?
- Tesla Stock Continues To Consolidate After A Bad Quarter
Receive News & Ratings for Global-e Online Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global-e Online and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.