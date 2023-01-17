Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB) Shares Gap Down to $5.54

Global Blue Group Holding AG (NYSE:GB – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.54, but opened at $5.37. Global Blue Group shares last traded at $5.39, with a volume of 3 shares.

Global Blue Group Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 184.33, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Get Global Blue Group alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Global Blue Group by 216.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 3,876 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Blue Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Global Blue Group by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,522,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,753,000 after acquiring an additional 44,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Knighthead Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Global Blue Group by 14.7% in the third quarter. Knighthead Capital Management LLC now owns 5,470,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,327,000 after purchasing an additional 699,183 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

Global Blue Group Company Profile

Global Blue Group Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-enabled transaction processing services for merchants, banks, acquirers, governments, and travelers in Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Tax Free Shopping Technology Solutions (TFSS), Added-Value Payment Solutions (AVPS), and Complementary Retail Tech Solutions (CRTS).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global Blue Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Blue Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.