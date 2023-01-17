Gladstone Commercial Co. (GOODO) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 19th

Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOODO – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Saturday, January 14th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share on Tuesday, January 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th.

Gladstone Commercial has increased its dividend by an average of 2.2% per year over the last three years.

Gladstone Commercial Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GOODO opened at $20.50 on Tuesday. Gladstone Commercial has a 1 year low of $17.02 and a 1 year high of $26.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.95.

