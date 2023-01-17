GICTrade (GICT) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $95.34 Million

GICTrade (GICT) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 17th. GICTrade has a total market cap of $95.34 million and approximately $28,755.84 worth of GICTrade was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GICTrade token can currently be purchased for $0.96 or 0.00004526 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, GICTrade has traded 5.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get GICTrade alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003155 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000282 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000350 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 57.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $91.85 or 0.00433625 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6,447.33 or 0.30437272 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $161.06 or 0.00760350 BTC.

GICTrade Profile

GICTrade launched on March 31st, 2019. GICTrade’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,272,330 tokens. The official website for GICTrade is www.gicindonesia.com. The official message board for GICTrade is medium.com/@gictradeio. GICTrade’s official Twitter account is @gictradeio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

GICTrade Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GICTrade (GICT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019. GICTrade has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of GICTrade is 0.95823734 USD and is down -5.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $24,101.65 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.gicindonesia.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GICTrade directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GICTrade should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GICTrade using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GICTrade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GICTrade and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.