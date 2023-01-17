Gas (GAS) Price Reaches $2.41 on Major Exchanges

Gas (GAS) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 16th. During the last seven days, Gas has traded up 12.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Gas token can currently be bought for $2.41 or 0.00011361 BTC on exchanges. Gas has a total market capitalization of $142.10 million and $6.83 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Gas Profile
Gas launched on July 15th, 2016. Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 tokens and its circulating supply is 59,083,340 tokens. Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Gas is neo.org. The Reddit community for Gas is https://reddit.com/r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Gas
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gas using one of the exchanges listed above.
