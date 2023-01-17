G999 Trading Down 0.7% Over Last Week (G999)

G999 (G999) traded up 15.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 17th. G999 has a total market capitalization of $37.59 million and approximately $5,005.60 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, G999 has traded down 0.7% against the US dollar. One G999 coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.90 or 0.00084286 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.49 or 0.00058805 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0785 or 0.00000370 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00010514 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001103 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00024941 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000253 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000763 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00004413 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000224 BTC.

About G999

G999 uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. G999’s official website is g999main.net. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling G999

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade G999 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase G999 using one of the exchanges listed above.

