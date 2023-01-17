G999 Price Hits $0.0019 on Top Exchanges (G999)

G999 (G999) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 16th. G999 has a market cap of $37.59 million and approximately $8,392.44 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, G999 has traded up 4.6% against the US dollar. One G999 coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get G999 alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.01 or 0.00080270 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.50 or 0.00058967 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0797 or 0.00000376 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00010492 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001095 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00023808 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000254 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000814 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004221 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000206 BTC.

About G999

G999 uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. G999’s official website is g999main.net.

G999 Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire G999 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy G999 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for G999 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for G999 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.