FUNToken Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $78.05 Million (FUN)

FUNToken (FUN) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 17th. FUNToken has a market capitalization of $78.05 million and $1.64 million worth of FUNToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, FUNToken has traded up 13.2% against the dollar. One FUNToken token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0071 or 0.00000034 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003136 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000280 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000348 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 61.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $91.63 or 0.00430463 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 23.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,431.84 or 0.30215329 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $161.66 or 0.00759460 BTC.

About FUNToken

FUNToken launched on June 22nd, 2017. FUNToken’s total supply is 10,977,277,070 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,945,357,176 tokens. The Reddit community for FUNToken is https://reddit.com/r/fun_token. FUNToken’s official Twitter account is @funtoken_io. FUNToken’s official website is funtoken.io.

FUNToken Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The FUN Token was initially developed by FunFair Technologies in 2017 to power their FUN ecosystem. In early 2021, FUN Token took control of FUN and are focused on developing this separately from FunFair Technologies with a new use case.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUNToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FUNToken should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FUNToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

