Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Fuel Tech from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

Fuel Tech Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FTEK opened at $1.70 on Friday. Fuel Tech has a one year low of $1.02 and a one year high of $1.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $51.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.50 and a beta of 4.23.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fuel Tech

Fuel Tech ( NASDAQ:FTEK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $8.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.62 million. Fuel Tech had a negative net margin of 4.87% and a negative return on equity of 2.84%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fuel Tech will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Fuel Tech by 98.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 13,500 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Fuel Tech by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 304,776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 61,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Fuel Tech by 4.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 841,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after buying an additional 33,691 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Fuel Tech by 33.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 67,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 16,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Fuel Tech during the third quarter worth approximately $343,000. 17.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fuel Tech

Fuel Tech, Inc provides boiler optimization, efficiency improvement, and air pollution reduction and control solutions to utility and industrial customers worldwide. It operates through two segments, Air Pollution Control Technology and FUEL CHEM Technology. The Air Pollution Control Technology segment offers technologies to reduce nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions in flue gas from boilers, incinerators, furnaces, and other stationary combustion sources by low and ultra-low NOx burners; over-fire air systems; NOxOUT and HERT selective non-catalytic reduction systems; selective catalytic reduction systems comprising ammonia injection grid, and graduated straightening grid systems; I-NOx systems; ESP Processes and Services; ULTRA technology; and flue gas conditioning systems; and burner systems.

