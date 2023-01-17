FSC Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $18.65 Million in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL)

FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 203,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,650,000. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF comprises about 31.9% of FSC Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 12,409,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,274,000 after acquiring an additional 2,999,283 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 59.1% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 9,941,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,520,000 after purchasing an additional 3,691,004 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc. raised its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 9,344,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313,875 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 27,722.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,994,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,983,487 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 929.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,097,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893,421 shares during the period.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:BIL traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $91.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,798,433. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.49. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a 1 year low of $91.33 and a 1 year high of $91.67.

