Frontier Market Capitalization Achieves $18.26 Million (FRONT)

Frontier (FRONT) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 16th. Over the last seven days, Frontier has traded up 9.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Frontier token can currently be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000958 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Frontier has a market cap of $18.26 million and $3.20 million worth of Frontier was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Frontier Token Profile

Frontier’s launch date was September 15th, 2020. Frontier’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 90,000,000 tokens. Frontier’s official Twitter account is @frontierdotxyz and its Facebook page is accessible here. Frontier’s official website is frontier.xyz. Frontier’s official message board is blog.frontierwallet.com.

Frontier Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Frontier is a chain-agnostic DeFi aggregation layer. To date, it has added support for DeFi on Ethereum, Binance Chain, BandChain, Kava, and Harmony. Via StaFi Protocol, it will enter into the Polkadot ecosystem, and it will now put efforts towards Serum.”

