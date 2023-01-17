Frax Price Index Share (FPIS) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $63,943.71

Frax Price Index Share (FPIS) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 17th. One Frax Price Index Share token can now be bought for $1.36 or 0.00006421 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Frax Price Index Share has traded up 20.8% against the U.S. dollar. Frax Price Index Share has a total market capitalization of $120.65 million and $63,943.71 worth of Frax Price Index Share was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Frax Price Index Share

Frax Price Index Share was first traded on March 28th, 2022. Frax Price Index Share’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. Frax Price Index Share’s official website is app.frax.finance. Frax Price Index Share’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Frax Price Index Share Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax is a fractional-algorithmic stablecoin protocol. Frax is open-source, permissionless, and entirely on-chain – currently implemented on Ethereum and 12 other chains. The end goal of the Frax protocol is to provide a highly scalable, decentralized, algorithmic money in place of fixed-supply digital assets like BTC. The Frax ecosystem has 2 stablecoins: FRAX (pegged to the US dollar) & FPI (pegged to the Consumer Price Index).”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax Price Index Share directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Frax Price Index Share should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Frax Price Index Share using one of the exchanges listed above.

