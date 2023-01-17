Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) Price Target Increased to C$200.00 by Analysts at National Bankshares

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV – Get Rating) (NYSE:FNV) had its target price increased by National Bankshares from C$190.00 to C$200.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada to C$111.00 in a research report on Monday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$224.00 to C$247.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Eight Capital cut their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$230.00 to C$225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$202.00 to C$195.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$195.25.

Franco-Nevada Stock Performance

Shares of FNV stock opened at C$194.72 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$189.12 and a 200-day moving average price of C$173.29. Franco-Nevada has a 52 week low of C$151.08 and a 52 week high of C$216.32. The firm has a market capitalization of C$37.32 billion and a PE ratio of 36.19. The company has a quick ratio of 23.26, a current ratio of 24.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Franco-Nevada Increases Dividend

Franco-Nevada ( TSE:FNV Get Rating ) (NYSE:FNV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported C$1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.12 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$396.93 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Franco-Nevada will post 5.0300002 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 8th were issued a $0.436 dividend. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 7th. This is an increase from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is 23.42%.

Insider Transactions at Franco-Nevada

In other news, Director David Harquail sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$195.00, for a total value of C$2,437,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 163,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$31,855,980. In related news, Director Thomas Albanese sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$190.75, for a total transaction of C$3,814,914.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,338,049.75. Also, Director David Harquail sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$195.00, for a total transaction of C$2,437,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 163,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$31,855,980. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,432 shares of company stock valued at $7,401,205.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

