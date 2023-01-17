Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN) vs. JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) Head-To-Head Analysis

Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN – Get Rating) and JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Fortune Brands Innovations and JELD-WEN’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fortune Brands Innovations $7.66 billion 1.06 $772.40 million $5.65 11.21 JELD-WEN $4.77 billion 0.20 $168.82 million $0.57 19.97

Fortune Brands Innovations has higher revenue and earnings than JELD-WEN. Fortune Brands Innovations is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than JELD-WEN, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

85.5% of Fortune Brands Innovations shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.0% of JELD-WEN shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Fortune Brands Innovations shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of JELD-WEN shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Fortune Brands Innovations and JELD-WEN’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fortune Brands Innovations 9.35% 27.08% 9.84% JELD-WEN 1.07% 22.51% 4.52%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Fortune Brands Innovations and JELD-WEN, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fortune Brands Innovations 0 4 1 0 2.20 JELD-WEN 2 8 1 0 1.91

Fortune Brands Innovations presently has a consensus price target of $59.00, indicating a potential downside of 6.81%. JELD-WEN has a consensus price target of $12.12, indicating a potential upside of 6.46%. Given JELD-WEN’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe JELD-WEN is more favorable than Fortune Brands Innovations.

Volatility and Risk

Fortune Brands Innovations has a beta of 1.51, indicating that its share price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, JELD-WEN has a beta of 2.22, indicating that its share price is 122% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Fortune Brands Innovations beats JELD-WEN on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fortune Brands Innovations

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. manufactures and supplies home and security products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Outdoors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities, for the kitchen and bath. The Plumbing segment includes faucets, accessories, and kitchen sinks. The Outdoors & Security segment consists of fiberglass and steel entry door systems. The Security segment offers locks, safety and security devices, and electronic security products manufactured, sourced, and distributed under the Master Lock brand. Its brands include Master Lock security products, Masterbrand cabinets, Moen faucets, Simonton windows, and Therma-Tru entry door systems. The company was founded on June 9, 1988, and is headquartered in Deerfield, IL.

About JELD-WEN

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows. It also provides other ancillary products and services, such as shower enclosures and wardrobes, moldings, trim boards, lumber, cutstocks, glasses, staircases, hardware and locks, cabinets, and screens, as well as molded door skins, and miscellaneous installation and other services. The company markets its products under the JELD-WEN, Swedoor, DANA, Corinthian, Stegbar, LaCantina, VPI, and Breezway brands. It serves wholesale distributors and retailers, as well as individual contractors and consumers. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.

