Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Downgraded by BTIG Research

BTIG Research downgraded shares of Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.
Several other analysts have also issued reports on FTNT. KeyCorp cut their price target on Fortinet from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Fortinet from $68.00 to $58.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Fortinet from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Fortinet from $76.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Fortinet from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fortinet has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $67.00.
Fortinet Price Performance
FTNT stock opened at $48.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.77. Fortinet has a 1-year low of $42.61 and a 1-year high of $71.52.
Insider Transactions at Fortinet
In related news, VP John Whittle sold 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $171,875.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $708,180. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Fortinet
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 40.7% in the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 10,897 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 4.2% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 30,885 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Fortinet by 525.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 479,543 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,132,000 after purchasing an additional 402,855 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in Fortinet by 403.9% in the 2nd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 112,060 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,340,000 after purchasing an additional 89,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the third quarter worth $1,265,000. 64.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Fortinet
Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to a variety of businesses, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security, Infrastructure Security, Cloud Security, and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.
