Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Downgraded by BTIG Research

Posted by on Jan 17th, 2023

BTIG Research downgraded shares of Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNTGet Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on FTNT. KeyCorp cut their price target on Fortinet from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Fortinet from $68.00 to $58.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Fortinet from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Fortinet from $76.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Fortinet from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fortinet has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $67.00.

Fortinet Price Performance

FTNT stock opened at $48.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.77. Fortinet has a 1-year low of $42.61 and a 1-year high of $71.52.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNTGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 18.12% and a return on equity of 9,183.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fortinet will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Fortinet

In related news, VP John Whittle sold 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $171,875.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $708,180. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Fortinet

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 40.7% in the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 10,897 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 4.2% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 30,885 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Fortinet by 525.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 479,543 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,132,000 after purchasing an additional 402,855 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in Fortinet by 403.9% in the 2nd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 112,060 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,340,000 after purchasing an additional 89,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the third quarter worth $1,265,000. 64.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to a variety of businesses, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security, Infrastructure Security, Cloud Security, and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

