FlatQube (QUBE) Price Tops $2.23

FlatQube (QUBE) traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 17th. One FlatQube token can currently be bought for about $2.23 or 0.00010503 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. FlatQube has a market cap of $33.33 million and approximately $63,787.99 worth of FlatQube was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, FlatQube has traded 61.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get FlatQube alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00003205 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000283 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000351 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 39.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.15 or 0.00434374 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 20.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,468.51 or 0.30489884 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $162.22 or 0.00764638 BTC.

FlatQube Token Profile

FlatQube’s total supply is 2,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,937,900 tokens. FlatQube’s official message board is flatqube.medium.com. FlatQube’s official Twitter account is @flatqube and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for FlatQube is flatqube.io.

Buying and Selling FlatQube

According to CryptoCompare, “FlatQube (QUBE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Everscale platform. FlatQube has a current supply of 2,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of FlatQube is 2.24420975 USD and is up 20.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $4,841.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://flatqube.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FlatQube directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FlatQube should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FlatQube using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FlatQube Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FlatQube and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.