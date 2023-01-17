Flat Glass Group (OTCMKTS:FGSGF) Downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group

Flat Glass Group (OTCMKTS:FGSGF – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

FGSGF stock remained flat at $2.68 on Tuesday. Flat Glass Group has a one year low of $2.68 and a one year high of $2.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.73.

Flat Glass Group Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of glass products in the People's Republic of China, the rest of Asia, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company offers photovoltaic glass, float glass, architectural glass, and household glass products It is also involved in the mine of a quartzite ores; investment, construction, operation, and maintenance of energy power plants; development of natural gas utilization technology; and sale and installation of natural gas pipelines.

