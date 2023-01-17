Flame Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FLME) Short Interest Update

Flame Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FLME – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 82,200 shares, an increase of 690.4% from the December 15th total of 10,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 288,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In related news, CEO James C. Flores acquired 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.10 per share, with a total value of $75,750.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $75,750. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Flame Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Flame Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $98,000. Glazer Capital LLC increased its holdings in Flame Acquisition by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 12,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Flame Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $158,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Flame Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $285,000. Institutional investors own 66.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FLME stock remained flat at $10.10 on Tuesday. 12,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 99,564. Flame Acquisition has a one year low of $9.65 and a one year high of $10.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.92.

Flame Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The focuses on effecting into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify, acquire, and operate a business in the energy industry primarily upstream exploration and production sector, and midstream sector and companies.

