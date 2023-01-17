Flame Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FLME) Short Interest Update

Flame Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FLME – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 82,200 shares, an increase of 690.4% from the December 15th total of 10,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 288,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Insider Activity
In related news, CEO James C. Flores acquired 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.10 per share, with a total value of $75,750.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $75,750. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Institutional Trading of Flame Acquisition
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Flame Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Flame Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $98,000. Glazer Capital LLC increased its holdings in Flame Acquisition by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 12,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Flame Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $158,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Flame Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $285,000. Institutional investors own 66.78% of the company’s stock.
Flame Acquisition Price Performance
Flame Acquisition Company Profile
Flame Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The focuses on effecting into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify, acquire, and operate a business in the energy industry primarily upstream exploration and production sector, and midstream sector and companies.
See Also
