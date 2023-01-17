First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG) Shares Purchased by Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC

Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,937 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.06% of First Trust Natural Gas ETF worth $587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Natural Gas ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $965,000. Sterling Manor Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $4,040,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 45.1% in the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 31,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 9,788 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 48.7% during the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 175,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,015,000 after acquiring an additional 57,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management increased its stake in First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 83.0% during the second quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management now owns 1,404,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,779,000 after acquiring an additional 637,200 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Natural Gas ETF alerts:

First Trust Natural Gas ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FCG traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.23. The stock had a trading volume of 8,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 668,756. First Trust Natural Gas ETF has a 1-year low of $17.12 and a 1-year high of $31.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.05.

First Trust Natural Gas ETF Company Profile

First Trust ISE-Revere Natural Gas Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE-REVERE Natural Gas Index (the Index). The Index is an equal-weighted index consisting of exchange-listed companies that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the exploration and production of natural gas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Natural Gas ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Natural Gas ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.