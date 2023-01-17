First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund (NASDAQ:QTEC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund (NASDAQ:QTEC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, a drop of 73.9% from the December 15th total of 31,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 93,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, ACG Wealth acquired a new position in First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $73,000.

Get First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund alerts:

First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund Stock Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:QTEC traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $113.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,834. First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund has a twelve month low of $95.22 and a twelve month high of $162.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.12.

First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were paid a $0.083 dividend. This is a positive change from First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.