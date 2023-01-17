First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) Short Interest Update

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,020,000 shares, an increase of 1,276.5% from the December 15th total of 74,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 463,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Managed Municipal ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $725,000. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,804,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 176,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,587,000 after purchasing an additional 8,686 shares during the last quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 92.8% in the 2nd quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 29,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 14,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 15,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 2,007 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FMB traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,789. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.25. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 52 week low of $48.07 and a 52 week high of $56.56.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This is a positive change from First Trust Managed Municipal ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%.

