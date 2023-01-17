First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL) Short Interest Update

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 117,500 shares, a growth of 8,292.9% from the December 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.8 days.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FCAL. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 5,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the period. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $309,000. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 7,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 2,331 shares during the period.
First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF stock opened at $49.23 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.39 and its 200-day moving average is $48.32. First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.15 and a fifty-two week high of $54.50.
