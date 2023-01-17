First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL) Short Interest Update

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 117,500 shares, a growth of 8,292.9% from the December 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.8 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FCAL. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 5,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the period. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $309,000. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 7,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 2,331 shares during the period.

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF Stock Performance

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF stock opened at $49.23 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.39 and its 200-day moving average is $48.32. First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.15 and a fifty-two week high of $54.50.

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF Increases Dividend

About First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%.

First California Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company for its wholly owned subsidiary First California Bank (the Bank). The Bank is a full-service commercial bank. The Bank’s operations are primarily located within the areas commonly known as the 101 corridor stretching from the City of Ventura to Calabasas, California, the Moorpark-Simi Valley corridor, the western San Fernando Valley, the Tri-Cities area of Glendale-Burbank-Pasadena, the South Bay, the Inland Empire, north San Diego County, Century City and other parts of Los Angeles, Orange San Luis Obispo and Ventura Counties in Southern California.

