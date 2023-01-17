First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FBZ) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FBZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 36,300 shares, a decline of 91.5% from the December 15th total of 427,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 168,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FBZ. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 21,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 4,036 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $352,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund by 66.5% in the 2nd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 151,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 60,453 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,628,000.

First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund Price Performance

NASDAQ FBZ traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $11.02. 100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 658,989. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.60. First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund has a twelve month low of $9.22 and a twelve month high of $14.49.

First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.102 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%.

