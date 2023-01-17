First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Price Target Cut to C$31.00

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 5.73% from the stock’s current price.

FM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. National Bankshares dropped their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$30.00 to C$28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial lowered First Quantum Minerals from an “outperform spec overweight” rating to a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Barclays lowered their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$23.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Tuesday. CSFB lowered their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$33.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on First Quantum Minerals to C$31.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$31.14.

First Quantum Minerals Stock Up 0.0 %

First Quantum Minerals stock traded up C$0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$29.32. The stock had a trading volume of 1,640,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,283,839. The company has a market cap of C$20.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.97, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$30.21 and its 200-day moving average price is C$25.82. First Quantum Minerals has a 52 week low of C$18.67 and a 52 week high of C$45.38.

Insider Activity at First Quantum Minerals

First Quantum Minerals ( TSE:FM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported C$0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.27 by C($0.09). The company had revenue of C$2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.23 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that First Quantum Minerals will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

In other First Quantum Minerals news, Senior Officer Zenon Wozniak sold 30,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.90, for a total value of C$956,818.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,519,074.90.

First Quantum Minerals Company Profile

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

