First National Trust Co Sells 94 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

First National Trust Co lessened its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,290 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 94 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $7,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Electronic Arts by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 41,866 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $4,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the 3rd quarter worth $118,000. PGGM Investments purchased a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the 3rd quarter worth $1,044,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the 3rd quarter worth $10,718,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 199,394 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $23,072,000 after acquiring an additional 2,430 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Trading Down 1.0 %

Electronic Arts stock traded down $1.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $124.21. The company had a trading volume of 28,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,364,963. The firm has a market cap of $34.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.24 and a 1 year high of $142.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $126.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.90.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The game software company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.05). Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 12.37%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is presently 23.68%.

Insider Transactions at Electronic Arts

In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,885 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total transaction of $756,516.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,116,309.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,885 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total transaction of $756,516.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,116,309.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.29, for a total transaction of $101,032.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,196,905.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 35,785 shares of company stock valued at $4,550,770. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Ascendiant Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $156.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $188.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $153.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $164.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Electronic Arts currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.19.

Electronic Arts Profile

(Get Rating)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

