First National Trust Co Reduces Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

First National Trust Co cut its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,846 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 91 shares during the period. McDonald’s makes up 1.0% of First National Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. First National Trust Co’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $16,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in McDonald’s by 1,189.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,191,692 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $541,962,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021,754 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its position in McDonald’s by 77.8% during the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,849,583 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $950,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684,960 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,531,400 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $625,965,000 after acquiring an additional 776,419 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 103.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,051,106 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $259,497,000 after acquiring an additional 534,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMF Tjanstepension AB boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 105.2% in the 2nd quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 1,015,234 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $250,761,000 after acquiring an additional 520,565 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MCD shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Stephens started coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on McDonald’s from $262.00 to $263.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on McDonald’s from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.00.

MCD traded up $3.98 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $272.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,858,082. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $270.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $260.28. The stock has a market cap of $199.86 billion, a PE ratio of 33.87, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.63. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $217.68 and a twelve month high of $281.67.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.42% and a negative return on equity of 123.40%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.76 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

