First National Trust Co Raises Stock Position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

First National Trust Co boosted its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,530 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,775 shares during the period. First National Trust Co owned approximately 0.07% of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $5,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 56.8% in the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 238,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,702,000 after acquiring an additional 86,236 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 38.8% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696 shares in the last quarter. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hendershot Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 82,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,049,000 after purchasing an additional 5,160 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Price Performance

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock remained flat at $50.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 209,643 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,636,389. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $48.09 and a 1 year high of $55.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.67 and its 200 day moving average is $50.17.

