First National Trust Co Raises Stock Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

First National Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 302,295 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,004 shares during the quarter. Bristol-Myers Squibb makes up 1.3% of First National Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $21,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BMY. Schubert & Co boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 119.1% during the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BMY has been the topic of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Atlantic Securities increased their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Guggenheim cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.60.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE BMY traded down $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $72.39. The stock had a trading volume of 134,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,948,991. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $61.19 and a fifty-two week high of $81.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.83. The company has a market cap of $153.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.44.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $11.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.18 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 50.30% and a net margin of 14.29%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.00 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. This is a positive change from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.27%.

Insider Activity at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Ann Powell sold 16,250 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total transaction of $1,307,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,753,481.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Ann Powell sold 16,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total transaction of $1,307,312.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,753,481.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 45,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.88, for a total value of $3,621,380.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,502,391.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

