First National Trust Co Purchases 16 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

First National Trust Co increased its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,169 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Booking were worth $5,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in Booking in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 63.6% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 18 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Booking during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 188.9% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 26 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on BKNG. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Booking from $2,650.00 to $2,600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on Booking from $2,370.00 to $2,430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. TheStreet raised Booking from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Booking currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,424.85.

Booking Trading Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ BKNG traded up $19.87 on Tuesday, hitting $2,321.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,196. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,616.85 and a 52-week high of $2,715.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,028.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,910.87. The firm has a market cap of $90.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.80, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.26.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $53.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $49.40 by $3.63. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.92 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 81.11% and a net margin of 15.23%. The business’s revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $37.70 EPS. Research analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 95.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 35 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,966.84, for a total value of $68,839.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,490,864.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

