Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) PT Raised to $73.00

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $67.00 to $73.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 4.64% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $114.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $98.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $120.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.96.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Performance

Shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $69.76. 21,620 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,415,513. Fidelity National Information Services has a 12-month low of $56.53 and a 12-month high of $122.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.72, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.01). Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 24,802 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after buying an additional 2,370 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,989 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 10,834 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,841,553 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $627,166,000 after purchasing an additional 747,909 shares during the period. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 9,093 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

Featured Articles

