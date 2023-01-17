Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Stock Position Decreased by Cannell & Co.

Cannell & Co. reduced its stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 302,837 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,369 shares during the period. Cannell & Co.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $22,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 782.1% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 344 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 159.9% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 356 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 167.1% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 398 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 86.2% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 406 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. 90.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FIS. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $114.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.96.

Fidelity National Information Services Price Performance

FIS stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $69.53. The company had a trading volume of 65,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,415,513. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $41.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $67.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.07. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.53 and a fifty-two week high of $122.06.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.01). Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th were issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 122.88%.

About Fidelity National Information Services

(Get Rating)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.