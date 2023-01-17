Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Shares Sold by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. reduced its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,020,918 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 41,567 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $77,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIS. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 782.1% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 344 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 159.9% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 356 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 167.1% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 398 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FIS traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $69.90. The stock had a trading volume of 79,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,415,513. The company has a market capitalization of $41.48 billion, a PE ratio of 45.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.81. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.53 and a 1 year high of $122.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $67.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 6.47%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is currently 122.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $98.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays downgraded Fidelity National Information Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.96.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

