Fetch.ai Price Tops $0.25 (FET)

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 5.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 16th. Over the last seven days, Fetch.ai has traded up 52.8% against the US dollar. One Fetch.ai coin can now be purchased for $0.25 or 0.00001163 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Fetch.ai has a market cap of $201.31 million and $67.76 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.87 or 0.00079791 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.45 or 0.00058888 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0799 or 0.00000378 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00010496 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001092 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00023770 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000253 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000814 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004227 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Fetch.ai Profile

Fetch.ai (FET) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 coins and its circulating supply is 818,912,300 coins. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. The official website for Fetch.ai is fetch-ai.network. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fetch.ai’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai.

Buying and Selling Fetch.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is delivering AI to the crypto economy. Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, can provide automation to decentralised finance that can serve the needs of a single user or aggregate millions of data points for on-chain oracles. These agent-based systems provide greater flexibility, speed and crypto-economic security than existing oracle networks and represent the future of decentralized finance. This technology enables creation of personalised oracles that maintain user’s DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols to increase the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol, based on the Cosmos-SDK, and uses a high-performance WASM-based smart contract language (Cosmwasm) to allow advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on chain. This also allows the Fetch.ai network to serve as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

