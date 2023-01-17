Fetch.ai (FET) 24-Hour Volume Hits $138.41 Million

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 26% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 17th. During the last week, Fetch.ai has traded 74% higher against the dollar. Fetch.ai has a market cap of $227.63 million and $138.41 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fetch.ai coin can currently be bought for about $0.28 or 0.00001306 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.83 or 0.00083748 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.49 or 0.00058696 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0788 or 0.00000370 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00010495 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001102 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00024946 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000253 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000758 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00004417 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Fetch.ai Coin Profile

FET uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 coins and its circulating supply is 818,912,300 coins. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fetch.ai’s official website is fetch-ai.network. Fetch.ai’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai.

Buying and Selling Fetch.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is delivering AI to the crypto economy. Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, can provide automation to decentralised finance that can serve the needs of a single user or aggregate millions of data points for on-chain oracles. These agent-based systems provide greater flexibility, speed and crypto-economic security than existing oracle networks and represent the future of decentralized finance. This technology enables creation of personalised oracles that maintain user’s DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols to increase the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol, based on the Cosmos-SDK, and uses a high-performance WASM-based smart contract language (Cosmwasm) to allow advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on chain. This also allows the Fetch.ai network to serve as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fetch.ai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fetch.ai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

